CS SOIPAN TUYA was reinstated because she is allegedly pregnant for the ‘BIG MAN’ - Details emerge.





Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Environment Cabinet Secretary, Soipan Tuya, is among the lucky Cabinet Secretaries who have been reinstated after President William Ruto dissolved the Cabinet.

Ruto’s decision to reinstate Tuya has sparked reactions on social media, with a section of Kenyans questioning her performance.

Some Kenyans feel that Tuya was among the most incompetent Cabinet Secretaries and deserved to be shown the door.

It is now emerging that Tuya was retained because she is allegedly pregnant for the ‘big man’.

Tuya divorced her husband Stephen Ole Kudate, a former MCA, after she was appointed as a Cabinet Secretary.

She also blocked him from accessing their palatial residences in Karen and Kileleshwa.

Tuya also took her husband to court and asked the court to block him from interfering with her place of work, going near her, and even making phone calls to her and interfering with her life.





