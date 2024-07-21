Watu sio Wajinga Bwana! - NATEMBEYA tells DCI as he questions their account on suspected Mukuru Serial Killer COLLINS JUMAISI

Sunday, July 21, 2024 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has poked holes into police investigations of 'Mukuru Quarry' murders.
The former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner raised three
pertinent questions over the police investigations and the suspected serial
killer Collins Jumaisi.
According to the governor, the police investigations were not
thorough. He noted that Jumaisi may have been arrested in a hurry just to ease
the pressure on the police.
According to DCI, the man confessed to killing 42 women.
However, Natembeya opined that the serial killer
couldn't have acted alone. He noted that it would be impossible for the suspect
to have curried the bodies alone, and wondered why there were no other suspects
"Bodies are being retrieved from a quarry and we are being told that it is only one person, a young man, did that.
"It is said that the man
cut someone weighing 100 kilogrammes, put them in a sack and carried the body
alone and no one saw them. Really?" the governor wondered.
Secondly, Natembeya questioned why no one heard
screams when the suspect was committing the murders, arguing that the DCI
investigations may have been hastened.
"That woman who was being killed; didn't she scream?
"Who is
this man covering up for? That is laziness. If that man says that he did those
things by himself, does that case end there?" Natembeya posed.
Lastly, the governor wondered why the intelligence operatives
and the security team in the area did not have any prior knowledge of the
serial killings.
He noted that the senior officers in the area need to take
responsibility for the killings given that the police are tasked with
protecting lives and property.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments