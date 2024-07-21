Watu sio Wajinga Bwana! - NATEMBEYA tells DCI as he questions their account on suspected Mukuru Serial Killer COLLINS JUMAISI





Sunday, July 21, 2024 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has poked holes into police investigations of 'Mukuru Quarry' murders.

The former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner raised three pertinent questions over the police investigations and the suspected serial killer Collins Jumaisi.

According to the governor, the police investigations were not thorough. He noted that Jumaisi may have been arrested in a hurry just to ease the pressure on the police.

According to DCI, the man confessed to killing 42 women.

However, Natembeya opined that the serial killer couldn't have acted alone. He noted that it would be impossible for the suspect to have curried the bodies alone, and wondered why there were no other suspects

"Bodies are being retrieved from a quarry and we are being told that it is only one person, a young man, did that.

"It is said that the man cut someone weighing 100 kilogrammes, put them in a sack and carried the body alone and no one saw them. Really?" the governor wondered.

Secondly, Natembeya questioned why no one heard screams when the suspect was committing the murders, arguing that the DCI investigations may have been hastened.

"That woman who was being killed; didn't she scream?

"Who is this man covering up for? That is laziness. If that man says that he did those things by himself, does that case end there?" Natembeya posed.

Lastly, the governor wondered why the intelligence operatives and the security team in the area did not have any prior knowledge of the serial killings.

He noted that the senior officers in the area need to take responsibility for the killings given that the police are tasked with protecting lives and property.

