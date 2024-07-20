Former Governor HASSAN JOHO linked to an affair with his gym instructor - He allegedly swings both ways.





Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Former Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, is on the spot after his controversial love life was exposed to the public by blogger Aoko Otieno.

According to Aoko, Joho reportedly swings both ways.

He is currently having an affair with his gym instructor, a young energetic man.

At one time, Joho also had an affair with Tanzanian singer Ommy Dimpoz while still married to his estranged wife Madina Fazzini.

Ommy would make frequent visits to Mombasa to have ‘fun’ with Joho.

Ommy was allegedly flown abroad for treatment after Joho ‘worked on him’ mercilessly during one of their escapades.

This is not the first time Joho is being accused of being g@y.

During campaigns, Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi accused him of being a drug dealer and g@y.

Check out Aoko’s tweet.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.