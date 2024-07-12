CHARLENE RUTO visits Gen Z victims that her father brutalized and maimed during protests – See what she told them?





Friday, July 12, 2024 - Charlene Ruto has expressed empathy for some of the victims of protests who were injured during the anti-government protests that rocked most parts of the country.

Taking to her X account, Charlene consoled and thanked all those who donated blood to the innocent Gen Zs who were brutalized and maimed by Ruto’s government as they stormed the streets to push for radical changes in the governance structure.

"I believe it's time to reflect and heal as a nation as we search our deepest postures of patriotism, forgiveness, and integration as one people! God bless Kenya! WE ARE ONE!" read part of the tweet.

Charlene visited the victims and expressed her deep empathy for those injured in the recent weeks of protests.

"It was a very emotional day visiting some young people and members of the public who found themselves as unfortunate victims of demonstrations."

She took part in a blood donation drive in Nairobi. The campaign drive was aimed at cushioning those who lost blood as a result of intense bleeding.

She also thanked healthcare providers and human rights organizations for their service to humanity.

During protests, medical personnel staged camps in various areas to provide first aid to those who were injured in the protests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST