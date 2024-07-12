RUTO announces plans to form a Government of National Unity with RAILA and Gen Zs after sacking his entire Cabinet – Look!

Friday, July 12, 2024 - President William Ruto has announced plans to form a Government of National Unity.
Speaking at State House yesterday where he fired
all his Cabinet Secretaries as demanded by the Gen Zs, Ruto hinted at a unity
government with Raila Odinga’s Azimio and other political formations.
He expressed his intent to form a new Cabinet that includes
other political groups and the private sector.
"I will immediately engage in extensive
consultations across different sectors and political formations and other
Kenyans both in the public and private sector with the intention of setting up
a broad-based government that will assist me in accelerating the necessary
urgent and irreversible programmes that we have," he stated.
Ruto fired all Cabinet Secretaries except
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.
