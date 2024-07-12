RUTO announces plans to form a Government of National Unity with RAILA and Gen Zs after sacking his entire Cabinet – Look!





Friday, July 12, 2024 - President William Ruto has announced plans to form a Government of National Unity.

Speaking at State House yesterday where he fired all his Cabinet Secretaries as demanded by the Gen Zs, Ruto hinted at a unity government with Raila Odinga’s Azimio and other political formations.

He expressed his intent to form a new Cabinet that includes other political groups and the private sector.

"I will immediately engage in extensive consultations across different sectors and political formations and other Kenyans both in the public and private sector with the intention of setting up a broad-based government that will assist me in accelerating the necessary urgent and irreversible programmes that we have," he stated.

Ruto fired all Cabinet Secretaries except Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST