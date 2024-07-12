“Gen Zs, you sting like bees!” – Prof. KIVUTHA KIBWANA hails youthful protesters after RUTO’s cabinet purge





Friday, July 12, 2024 - Former Makueni County Governor, Prof. Kivutha Kibwana, has said Gen Zs sting like bees, following President William Ruto's cabinet purge on Thursday.

In a statement on Friday, Kibwana described Gen Zs as "worthy heirs" of late freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi.

He said that through them, Kenyans will have a new nation, where the people and the Constitution hold power.

Kibwana said the country can now smell the third economic liberation.

"New Kenya, nothing less! A land where the citizens and the Constitution are sovereign under God. Gen Zees you sting like Bees.

"You worthy heirs of Dedan Kimaathi whom you will bury in dignity.

"Asante. We can smell the Third (Economic) Liberation and Ubuntu," he said.

After weeks of demonstrations over the 'punitive' Finance Bill, 2024, President William Ruto rejected it and recommended the deletion of all clauses in it.

He announced austerity measures last week, and on Thursday, Ruto dissolved his entire Cabinet save for Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

