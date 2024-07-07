BONIFACE MWANGI begs families of those who have been killed during Gen Z protests to bury their kin with the Kenyan flag – They were real heroes killed by RUTO





Sunday, July 7, 2024 - Award-winning human rights activist, Boniface Mwangi, has called on Kenyans to attend the burials of protesters shot during the anti-Finance Bill 2024.

Mwangi, who is also an award-winning photographer said the protesters should be buried in caskets draped in the Kenyan flag because they died fighting for justice.

He attended Saturday's burial of one of the protesters, Andrew Mwawasi, at Lang'ata cemetery, Nairobi.

Another protester, Chris Muriithi Gitonga from Nanyuki, was also buried on Saturday although his casket was not draped in the Kenyan flag.

"Andrew Kelvin Mwawasi has been laid to rest. For those who can, please make an effort to attend the funerals of those the state murdered. Bury them with the Kenyan flag, they died for us," Mwangi said.

Mwangi was a key organizer of the Occupy Parliament protests on the twin Tuesdays of June 18 and 25.

Kenyans took to the streets across the country to peacefully protest against the Finance Bill 2024.

President William Ruto declined to sign the Finance Bill 2024 to law and returned it to Parliament.

However, Kenyans kept on with the protests seemingly dissatisfied with the governance in the country.

The protests turned violent after they were allegedly infiltrated by goons leading to loss of lives and destruction of property.

Shops, supermarkets, restaurants, and business stalls bore the brunt of the criminal acts perpetrated by marauding gangs of individuals disguised as demonstrators.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission said on Thursday it had confirmed the deaths of 41 people and over 350 injuries mostly attributed to police action.

The Kenyan DAILY POST