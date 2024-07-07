‘RUTO Must Go’ chants fill the air at Summer Tides festival in Diani, despite his son GEORGE being one of the sponsors through his events company dubbed Tisap (VIDEO).

Sunday, July 7, 2024 - Hundreds of revelers who attended the hyped Summer Tides festival in Diani chanted anti-Ruto slogans, prompting the organizers to pause music for some minutes.
The revelers, most of whom are Gen Zs, chanted anti-Ruto
slogans in unison to express their displeasure with the oppressive Kenya Kwanza
regime.
Ironically, Ruto’s son, George, was among the festival
sponsors through his events company dubbed, Tisap.
It is not clear whether he was present at the festival which
was packed to the brim.
Watch the video.
Summer Tides festival in Diani, form ni #RutoMustGo pic.twitter.com/0NLaWQ4qPj— Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) July 6, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments