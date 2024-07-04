ADEN DUALE now gives RUTO conditions before sacking him as he says he is ready to go home for letting the president down





Thursday, July 4, 2024 - Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale is now ready and willing to be sacked for letting President William Ruto down.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Duale urged Ruto to take stern action against Cabinet Secretaries he felt had let him down, even if it is him.

According to Duale, he was ready to resign in case the Head of State felt that he was among the non-performing ministers.

However, he called on the president to first review the performance of all the Cabinet Secretaries and make the final decision on whom to dismiss and retain.

“If the President feels I have let him down as a Minister of Defence, I want him to do the right thing,” Duale stated.

“Not only start with me and all the rest who have let him down in the interest of the Kenyans and tell us to step aside, I will have a new team. I am ready,” he added.

The CS observed that it was the right time for the Head of State to make changes, especially within the Cabinet.

While exuding confidence, CS Duale reiterated his commitment to working for the people of Kenya, noting that despite serving in different capacities within the government, he had never let anyone down.

"Anybody he feels is baggage and he feels should come out of the bus he is driving, he should do it, including me, Aden Duale," CS Duale insisted.

"I have served the people of Kenya as a member of Parliament, as a leader of a majority, and for the last two years as the Cabinet Minister for Defence," he added.

Duale's sentiments come barely hours after senators called for an overhaul of President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST