RAILA ODINGA calls for action after goons infiltrated Gen Z protests

Friday, July 4, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has emphasised the need for action to be taken against the infiltration of Gen Z protests by goons.
According to Odinga, the goons
terrorized demonstrators and he termed it as a betrayal of the youth.
“What started as an expression
of disaffection with the government by young Kenyans through peaceful protests
and presentation of petitions to authorities degenerated into chaos and mayhem
yesterday,” he said.
Odinga highlighted that
individuals who were not part of the original Gen Z protesters hijacked the
movement, leading to looting, attacks on innocent citizens, and destruction of
critical infrastructure.
He also mentioned reports of
innocent women being harassed and assaulted during the protests.
He emphasized that the actions
of these criminals posing as protestors were vastly different from the peaceful
demonstrations led by the Gen Zs.
He further condemned police
brutality against peaceful protestors.
“I extend deep sympathy to the
families who’ve suffered at the hands of looters posing as Gen Z protestors,
innocent people who’ve seen their business premises broken into, their products
looted,” he said.
He underscored that the original
purpose of the protests was to address injustices in the country peacefully and
educate others on the effectiveness of civil protests.
