Actress SHARON STONE, 66, reveals how she lost $18m to people who took advantage of her after her stroke







Friday, July 12, 2024 - Sharon Stone, 66, is still giving younger women a run for their money. The actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in red lingerie and blue stilettos.

"Basically... yours," she captioned the photo.

Earlier, she wore just her blue underwear to paint.

Both photos were shared after she opened up about the debilitating stroke she suffered and the harrowing aftermath that led to people taking "advantage" of her and leaving her with "zero money."

In 2001, the then-43-year-old Basic Instinct star was rushed to the hospital after suffering a brain hemorrhage that lasted for nine days.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview, Stone detailed how the stroke changed everything.

"A Buddhist monk told me that I had been reincarnated into my same body," she recalled.

"I had a death experience and then they brought me back. I bled into my brain for nine days, so my brain was shoved to the front of my face. It wasn’t positioned in my head where it was before," she said.

"And while that was happening, everything changed," she explained.

"My sense of smell, my sight, my touch. I couldn’t read for a couple of years. Things were stretched and I was seeing color patterns. A lot of people thought I was going to die."

It took Stone seven years to fully recover from the medical incident, and in that time, she said: "People took advantage of me."

"I had $18m saved because of all my success, but when I got back into my bank account, it was all gone. My refrigerator, my phone – everything was in other people’s names," Stone shared.

"I had zero money."