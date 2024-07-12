I wasn’t born to work, luckily my husband pays me a £77,000 monthly allowance - Rich housewife chronicles lavish lifestyle and marriage







Friday, July 12, 2024 - Soudi Al Nadak, originally from Sussex and now residing in Dubai, has opened up about her opulent life as a rich housewife, sharing details of her extravagant marriage.

Soudi, who recently turned 27, revealed that her 33-year-old husband, Jamal, has spent over £440,000 on her birthday and summer holidays =alone. Her birthday celebrations included a lavish shopping spree at luxury brands Miu Miu and Hermès, where the couple splurged £38,000 on clothes and accessories. The day continued with a luxurious dinner costing £1,000 and a visit to a beauty clinic for £16,000 worth of facial fillers.

In addition to a nearly £900 spa trip, Jamal is set to whisk Soudi away on a European tour costing around £420,000. "We are going to spend six weeks in Europe, traveling to Italy, Switzerland, San Marino, and Austria," Soudi said, estimating the trip's cost to be around $500,000 (£420,000), depending on their shopping.





Soudi and Jamal, who met eight years ago while studying in Dubai, have been married for four years. Before their marriage, Soudi signed an extensive prenuptial agreement guaranteeing certain rights, including a clause that grants her 100% of Jamal's wealth if he cheats. Additionally, she had a $10 million (£7.7 million) dowry.

Soudi documents their extravagant lifestyle on TikTok through her "day in the life as a millionaire’s wife" series. In a recent video, she shared, "Being a millionaire’s wife in Dubai is actually a hard job, which is why my husband gives me a monthly allowance of $100,000 (£77,080) just to be his wife, because let’s be honest, I deserve it, and I am not doing it for free."





Despite receiving criticism for being a "gold-digger," Soudi maintains that her husband loves her for her high-maintenance attitude and that they are deeply in love. She believes she shouldn't have to work full-time and admits she never had a clear career aspiration.

"Did you ever feel like you just weren’t meant to have a job?" she pondered in another TikTok video. "Teachers would ask me, Soudi, what do you want to do in the future, you’re getting A*s? And I would be like, I don’t know."

Soudi remains unapologetic about her lifestyle, stating, "I feel very blessed every day. I expect nothing less."