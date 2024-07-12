You think you know religious books more than me? - Female herbalist slams people sending prayer and bible verses to her







Friday, July 12, 2024 - A woman called Chioma Adaora, who claims to be a herbalist, has slammed people sending prayer and Bible verses to her on WhatsApp.

“I feel proud of myself whenever I block any number on WhatsApp. What, because you have such access to me you think you can be sending me everyday prayer and bible verses? Wait, you think you know religious books more than me? That your bible, I have read it cover to cover 2 times, the new testament 2 times, and revelation more than 3 times, so go and nyansh down with your bible quotes, deeep into your soul I know you and your intentions. Get behind me demeon,” she wrote in a post on Friday.