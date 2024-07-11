Actor NICOLAS CAGE's son, WESTON, arrested 'for assaulting his mother during mental health crisis'







Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Hollywood actor, Nicolas Cage's son Weston, 33, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his mother during a mental health crisis.

Weston was booked on Wednesday, Wednesday 10, for assault with a deadly weapon- just weeks after his mother, actress Christina Fulton, 57, was spotted with intense bruises on her face.

The 33-year-old actor was released on a $150,000 bail around 10am. The U.S. Sun reported that his father is believed to be the one who bailed him out.

'The family knew this was going to happen but needless to say, it is a very big shock,' a source close to the family told the outlet.

The scuffle between Weston and Fulton occurred on April 28 in the Los Angeles area, when a verbal dispute reportedly turned physical.

An ambulance was reportedly called to the home to check out Fulton, but she declined to be taken to the hospital.

Investigators say Weston was gone by the time police arrived at the scene, and law enforcement will determine if the case will be considered felony battery.

Sources allege Fulton was trying to console her son, who was dealing with some emotional issues.

She has refuted claims the two got into an argument and has asked for privacy in the matter.

The Snake Eyes actress was seen putting coins into a parking meter with a black eye and fading bruises on her face.

She met an unknown friend there, with whom she shared a hug.

The actress previously released a statement on the interaction with her son, and said: 'Weston and I had no argument prior to the incident.

'On Sunday, April 28, I was reached out to by several of Weston's best friends for assistance because they were experiencing Weston in a mental-health crisis'

'Upon my arrival, I was met by my son who clearly was in a state of a mental health breakdown, which in turn became a horrific experience'

'I have always supported helping my son with mental health struggles. I am doing all I can to get him the continued support he needs,' Fulton added.