NICKI MINAJ dating MEEK MILL was a dark time for me - SAFAREE







Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Rapper, Safaree has admitted that seeing his ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj date rapper, Meek Mill brought about a “dark time” for him.

“When me and Nicki first broke up and she got with Meek and they were, like, the biggest in the world and we was all beefing and shit. You gotta think about — I had two of the biggest people in the world against me." He said on the 'We In Miami' podcast

“That meant everybody would be against me, so nobody wanted to be next to me. Nobody wanted to work with me or none of that shit. So it just made everything hard and that shit that was a dark time for me.”

Safaree also spoke about how people stopped supporting him during this time:

“I’m not even gonna sugarcoat shit. I was with Nicki, we broke up. Her fans and certain people they just wanted it to be like, ‘Okay, they not together no more. Fuck him, let it be nothing. Let him disintegrate, let him disappear, whatever.’

“But nine, 10 years later — 10, 15 TV shows later, lot of music out later, Doors Up later — I’m still here. Some people don’t like that. They’re like, ‘Damn, why are n-ggas still paying attention to this n-gga?'”

Meek Mill isn’t the only rapper who has upset Safaree following his split from Nicki.

Earlier this year, the Safaree admitted that he was “hurt” when Nas kissed the Young Money rapper in her “Right By My Side” music video.

“You wanna know what’s so crazy? I didn’t know it happened until the video came out,” he revealed during an appearance on the Keep It a Stack Podcast. “N-gga, I was hurt. When that shit happened, I was hurt.

“I was there the whole day so I was like, ‘Damn. Did that happen when I left to go? I must’ve left for like an hour, two hours and I think that’s when that scene happened, yo.”