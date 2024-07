Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Actress Joke Silva has celebrated her husband, veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, who turns 82 years old today July 11.

The actress posted a lovely video of her husband on her Instagram page this morning with the caption;

‘82 just like that...Agba ko ni nira l'agbara Jesu...Happy birthday and have an amazing year ahead me darling... Sir J of life’

Watch the video she shared below