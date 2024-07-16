'16 & Pregnant' star WHITNEY PURVIS arrested for not paying child support







Friday, July 05, 2024 - "16 and Pregnant" star Whitney Purvis has been arrested again, this time for failing to make child support payments.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a Floyd County, Georgia judge ordered her arrest on Tuesday, July 2, after finding her in contempt of court for not paying the mandated child support.

Purvis has been booked and is currently in custody, where she will serve a 48-hour jail sentence. Additionally, she has been ordered to pay an extra $20 per month to cover back support, on top of her existing monthly obligation of $353.





This isn't Purvis's first encounter with the law. In 2012, she was arrested for allegedly shoplifting a pregnancy test from Walmart. Later that year, she and her then-boyfriend Weston Gosa were accused of destroying another person's laptop and cell phone. Purvis has also faced charges for allegedly attacking Weston with a broom and making threats against her ex.

Whitney Purvis gained fame on season 1 of MTV's "16 and Pregnant," alongside Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Farrah Abraham, and Catelynn Lowell. She welcomed her first child, Weston Jr., on the show and had her second son, River, in 2014. Weston currently has custody of their two boys. Purvis welcomed a third child, son Collin Adonis, in 2023, sharing his arrival with her social media followers.