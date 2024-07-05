CARDI B sued for copyright infringement over 'Enough (Miami)' single







Friday, July 05, 2024 - Cardi B scored a top 10 hit in March with the release of "Enough (Miami)," but an Oklahoma rapper claims the song was created using his material without permission.

According to documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Joshua Fraustro (also known as Sten Joddi) and Miguel Aguilar (also known as Kemika 1956) allege that Cardi B and her producers used elements of their 2021 song "Greasy Frybread" in her track. The plaintiffs claim their song, released in November 2021, was also featured as a promotional piece for the FX series "Reservation Dogs."

The lawsuit also names Atlantic Records, Warner Music Group, and producers OG Parker and DJ SwanQo as co-defendants. "Enough (Miami)" was released on March 15, 2024, nearly three years after "Greasy Frybread."

Cardi B has not yet announced a release date for her new album, and it remains unclear if the lawsuit will affect its release or tracklist.