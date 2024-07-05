Comedian MATT RIFE and actress JESSICA LORD split







Friday, July 05, 2024 - Comedian Matt Rife and his actress and dancer girlfriend, Jessica Lord, have ended their relationship.

According to reports, the couple actually broke up back in March, and the split was amicable, with no hard feelings on either side. The relationship had simply run its course.

Since the breakup, Matt has not been dating anyone new. The relationship, which began in June 2023, lasted about nine months. The two initially met in Mississippi in 2022, but Jessica was in another relationship at the time.

Just weeks after the split, Matt reportedly signed a deal with Netflix for two more comedy specials and a comedy series, following the success of his Netflix debut special, "Natural Selection."

Jessica, a talented dancer and actress, now joins the list of Matt's notable exes, which includes actress Kate Beckinsale.