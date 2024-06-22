Woman looks completely unrecognisable after undergoing extensive surgical makeover

Friday, June 21, 2024 - One woman's surgery transformation is so dramatic that people have said she'll be needing a new passport.
The lady, named Katherine, went to Turkey to undergo a
string of procedures.
The clinic shared before and after pictures of Katherine
looking extremely different after going under the knife.
They explained what Katherine had done – with the procedures
including a nose job, jawline shaping, buccal fat removal and a cheek lift.
They said this all helped to "balance" her appearance.
The post read: "To give our patient Katherine an
aesthetic appearance in line with the golden ratio principle, we performed
several surgical procedures.
"Firstly, we shaped the jawline to achieve a V-shaped
contour. Following this, we performed revision rhinoplasty to refine the nose
structure and harmonise it with the facial features.
"We conducted under-eye rejuvenation surgery to remove
the tired and aged look around the eyes, giving her a more youthful and dynamic
expression. To enhance the overall facial aesthetics, we performed a cheek
lift."
They added: "Finally, we executed buccal fat removal to eliminate excess fat in the cheeks, creating more defined and sharp facial contours. These combined surgical procedures resulted in a natural and aesthetically balanced appearance for our patient."
The post racked up tens of thousands of likes, with many
shocked over Katherine's dramatically different look.
"She will need a new passport and driver's
license," one person said.
Another added: "Her phone won’t unlock anymore."
A third joked: "No need for all that explanation just
say we removed the head and replaced it with a new one."
Some were even left worried, as another person wrote:
“Downright scary… just imagine her husband wondering why their children look
like someone else!”
