Woman looks completely unrecognisable after undergoing extensive surgical makeover







Friday, June 21, 2024 - One woman's surgery transformation is so dramatic that people have said she'll be needing a new passport.

The lady, named Katherine, went to Turkey to undergo a string of procedures.

The clinic shared before and after pictures of Katherine looking extremely different after going under the knife.

They explained what Katherine had done – with the procedures including a nose job, jawline shaping, buccal fat removal and a cheek lift. They said this all helped to "balance" her appearance.

The post read: "To give our patient Katherine an aesthetic appearance in line with the golden ratio principle, we performed several surgical procedures.

"Firstly, we shaped the jawline to achieve a V-shaped contour. Following this, we performed revision rhinoplasty to refine the nose structure and harmonise it with the facial features.

"We conducted under-eye rejuvenation surgery to remove the tired and aged look around the eyes, giving her a more youthful and dynamic expression. To enhance the overall facial aesthetics, we performed a cheek lift."

They added: "Finally, we executed buccal fat removal to eliminate excess fat in the cheeks, creating more defined and sharp facial contours. These combined surgical procedures resulted in a natural and aesthetically balanced appearance for our patient."





The post racked up tens of thousands of likes, with many shocked over Katherine's dramatically different look.

"She will need a new passport and driver's license," one person said.

Another added: "Her phone won’t unlock anymore."

A third joked: "No need for all that explanation just say we removed the head and replaced it with a new one."

Some were even left worried, as another person wrote: “Downright scary… just imagine her husband wondering why their children look like someone else!”