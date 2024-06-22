Bride’s wedding dress catches fire as she walked up the aisle decorated with fancy candles (VIDEO)







Friday, June 21, 2024 - A bride's gown caught fire at her wedding reception while she was walking up the aisle with her groom.

A video of the incident was shared online by a wedding artiste commissioned to l8ve paint the wedding.

"POV: You’re live painting a wedding, when suddenly the bride and guests catch on fire," wrote L.A. wedding artist and content creator, Bailey.

The video shows the just-married pair walking up the aisle — decorated with lit candles — as loved ones applauded their union.

A fierce flame suddenly sparked, momentarily engulfing the bride and groom, as well as a few well-wishers.

Guests quickly rushed to fetch buckets of water to quench the fire.

"I am SO relieved that no one was hurt. It’s entertaining now, but at the time it was TERRIFYING," Bailey said in the caption of the viral video.

"I was recording for content to go with the painting timelapse when this happened,” she added. “I actually dropped my phone and ran to get a bucket of water.”

