Bride’s wedding dress catches fire as she walked up the aisle decorated with fancy candles (VIDEO)

Friday, June 21, 2024 - A bride's gown caught fire at her wedding reception while she was walking up the aisle with her groom.
A video of the incident was shared online by a wedding
artiste commissioned to l8ve paint the wedding.
"POV: You’re live painting a wedding, when
suddenly the bride and guests catch on fire," wrote L.A. wedding
artist and content creator, Bailey.
The video shows the just-married pair walking up the aisle —
decorated with lit candles — as loved ones applauded their union.
A fierce flame suddenly sparked, momentarily engulfing the
bride and groom, as well as a few well-wishers.
Guests quickly rushed to fetch buckets of water to quench
the fire.
"I am SO relieved that no one was hurt. It’s
entertaining now, but at the time it was TERRIFYING," Bailey said in the
caption of the viral video.
"I was recording for content to go with the painting
timelapse when this happened,” she added. “I actually dropped my phone and ran
to get a bucket of water.”
Watch the video below.
@bailey.artstudios Sooo about the wedding I painted this weekend… I am SO relieved that no one was hurt. It’s entertaining now, but at the time it was TERRIFYING. I was recording for content to go with the painting timelapse when this happened. I actually dropped my phone and ran to get a bucket of water. Amazingly, the bride kept smiling through it all! We later found out that she had several fire chiefs in the audience and trusted that they would handle the situation. But it was WILD 🔥 #weddingfire #firewedding #livepainter #wedding #weddingtiktok #bridetobe #bride #livepainting #weddingpainter #weddingpainting #weddingart #fyp #fypシ #fypage ♬ original sound - BaileyArtStudios
0 Comments