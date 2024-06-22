NED NWOKO uses REGINA DANIELS as an example for why it's important to have a wife (VIDEO)







Friday, June 21, 2024 - Ned Nwoko stated the importance of having a wife, using his 6th wife Regina Daniels as an example.

The politician made this known while speaking at an event.

He explained that he was down with malaria and almost couldn't attend the event. However, he said Regina encouraged him to attend and she's the reason he was at the event.

"You see why it is good sometimes to have a wife around you," he said.

As he shared this, Regina smiled shyly and the crowd hailed her.

Watch the video below.