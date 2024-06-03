Video of notorious gold fraudster turned MP, ZAHEER JHADA, dishing out money like ‘njugu karanga’ in Kisii sparks reactions- Hii pesa inatoka wapi?





Monday, June 3, 2024 - Nyabari Chache Member of Parliament, Zaheer Jhada, was filmed dishing out money to his constituents over the weekend during an impromptu visit.

In the video, the flamboyant MP is seen alighting from his fuel guzzler while carrying wads of cash in the company of his bodyguards.

He then starts dishing out the money to a group of men, women, children and boda boda riders who had lined up.

Zaheer Jhanda’s is a well-known gold fraudster disguised as a leader.

In 2019, police investigating a fake gold racket profiled him as a person of interest in the conning of the United Arab Emirates ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Al Maktoum complained to President Uhuru Kenyatta that his gold had been seized at JKIA for months on its way to Dubai from DR Congo.

When the President investigated he learned that there was no such gold and ordered the crackdown of those involved.

According to investigators, Jhanda is said to have initiated the transaction that roped in an impersonator of former CS Fred Matiang’i and an elaborate group of people both in and outside government.

Watch a video of him dishing out the money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.