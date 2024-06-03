A rogue cop opens an Mpesa shop opposite Bomet Police Station where he and his colleagues withdraw bribes after arresting innocent youth and labelling them fraudsters and idlers.









Monday, June 3, 2024 - A rogue police officer in Bomet has been exposed for running an extortion racket ring.

He reportedly runs an Mpesa shop opposite Bomet police station where he and his colleagues withdraw bribes.

The cops arrest innocent youth during patrols in Bomet town and label them idlers and fraudsters.

The victims are handcuffed and taken to the Mpesa shop where they are forced to withdraw money and bribe the cops to secure their freedom.

This is what a concerned youth wrote to renowned activist Boniface Mwangi.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.