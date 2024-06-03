An elderly Kikuyu woman wails and faints as RUTO’s Government demolishes a house she has lived in for the last 30 years - UHURU warned them( Heartbreaking video).





Monday, June 3, 2024 - An elderly Kikuyu woman broke down after the Government demolished her house, following a directive that all houses and structures built on riparian land in the city should be demolished.

In the heartbreaking video shared on social media, the distressed woman is seen wailing uncontrollably after her house was flattened by a bulldozer.

She has lived there for the last 30 years.

“Sasa mimi nitaenda wapi? (Where will I go now?)” the woman is heard asking in the video and rolls on the ground as her neighbours try to calm her down.

Police officers who had been deployed to oversee the demolitions just watched from a distance as the elderly woman wailed in distress.

Families have been left in agony and devastation with ongoing demolitions in parts of Nairobi targeting buildings and structures in riparian lands.

Sounds from bulldozers and collapsing buildings are all one can hear in the Mathare, Embakasi, and Runda areas.

Families stare as homes they have known all their lives are reduced to rubble.

The operation that has left many families homeless has been criticised by civil organisations and communities.

The civil organisations called out the government for conducting the exercise in an inhumane manner.

Watch the video.

An elderly Kikuyu woman wails and faints as RUTO’s Government demolishes a house she has lived in for the last 30 years pic.twitter.com/t3XBy3GR8P — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 3, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.