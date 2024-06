Sunday, June 30, 2024 - Last night, at an event organized by JGIP at Braeburn Auditorium, the guests joined in the anti-government protests by chanting “Ruto must go, Mwizi!”

Clearly, the writing is on the wall for President Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza administration.

