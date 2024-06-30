'Bachelorette' star KATIE THURSTON reveals she was abused

Sunday, June 30, 2024 - Katie Thurston has shared a deeply personal and traumatic experience, revealing to her fans that she was abused and that the justice system has failed her.
The "Bachelorette" star from Season 17 made this
announcement in an Instagram post where she shared parts of her story along
with resources for others who have experienced assault.
Thurston revealed that she isn't ready to share specific
details, but she did report the incident by calling 911. An officer then
escorted her to receive an assault forensic exam.
She described feeling like a "vulnerable child" during the process and credited the nurse and advocate who supported her through the examination.
Thurston stated that the forensic kit took four months to
process. During this time, she consulted with a therapist and educated herself
on how to interact with detectives as they investigated her case.
Despite providing investigators with everything she could;
texts, phone call records, DNA, videos, and her own body, Thurston indicated
that her pursuit of justice was hindered, though she did not specify how.
She emphasized that this is not just her loss but another
example of a failure in a broken system, stating, "Change happens in
failure and the justice system failed me. And continues to fail thousands every
single day."
Katie concluded her post with an encouraging message to her followers, reminding them that they are valued, strong, and that she believes them.
Katie ended her season of "The Bachelorette" with
Blake Moynes, though they broke up in 2021. She later dated John Hershey, also
from her season, before they split in 2022.
0 Comments