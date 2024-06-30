See how RUTO’s goons are threatening CNN’s LARRY MADOWO for exposing their killer habits – SCREENSHOTs.





Saturday, June 30, 2024 - President William Ruto is clutching at the last straw, going by how government operatives are threatening CNN journalist, Larry Madowo.

Madowo is among the brilliant journalists who covered last week's demonstration where rogue Kenyan police officers killed 23 young protestors and injured hundreds.

Madowo even covered a live police shooting of a young man when demonstrators stormed Parliament on Tuesday.

Following Madowo's comprehensive coverage of the protests, world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, told the president to stop killing Kenyan youths.

"We condemn the violence reported during protests in Nairobi and around Kenya. We mourn the loss of life and injury sustained and offer our condolences to the families who lost loved ones.

"We urge restraint to restore order and provide space for dialogue," the Biden government stated.

Now, in what can be termed as a threat, government operatives and moles have started threatening Madowo after he exposed Ruto's appetite for killing young Kenyans.

In a screenshot, Madowo shared threatening messages he received on X from a Ruto apologist.

Here is the screenshot of the messages













