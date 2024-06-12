UHURU is now a landlord and a tenant as RUTO allows him to use his Caledonian residence as his official office after a phone call









Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has scored the first win in his battle with President William Ruto over his retirement package.

This is after he secured the use of his home next to State House as his official office, following his phone call with Ruto yesterday.

This was revealed by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, who confirmed that Uhuru’s residence on Nairobi’s Dennis Pritt Road, popularly known as Caledonia, will be gazetted as the Office of the Fourth President.

Kuria, who attended the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, stated that Ruto, in a briefing to his Cabinet, highlighted that Uhuru requested the use of his Caledonia residence as his official office.

"The home of the retired president is now going to be a gazetted government office, and that is not ordinary.

"In our understanding, we had done everything according to the Act, but the President, in his wisdom, said he didn't want this issue to go out of hand," CS Kuria stated during an interview.

This decision follows a war of words between the government and Uhuru over the retirement benefits enshrined in the Constitution which he accused State House had denied him.

However, in response, Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura accused Uhuru of not being truthful since Ruto had accorded him all his retirement benefits per the law.

The Kenyan DAILY POST