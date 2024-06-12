Government has the right to raise taxes and make Kenyans suffer – CS MOSES KURIA says

In an interview with Citizen TV
on Tuesday, Kuria said the government has the right to impose taxes to fund its
budget.
“It is the legitimate right of
any government, in Kenya or anywhere in the world, to raise taxes. There is no
other source of money for a government to run other than raising taxes,” Kuria
said.
The CS argued that a government
is constitutionally obligated to increase taxes or borrow from other
governments if its current revenue sources are insufficient.
“When we borrow, we borrow for
one reason; because we can’t raise enough taxes. The only legitimate, bonafide
source of money for running the government is by raising taxes,” he said.
The Finance Bill 2024 has
elicited massive reactions among Kenyans with several institutions and
corporate bodies expressing reservation against some of its proposals.
