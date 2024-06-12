KIPRUTO ARAP KIRWA warns RUTO as he reveals how GACHAGUA could make him a one-term President - LOOK!









Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - Former Cherangany Member of Parliament Kipruto Arap Kirwa has warned President William Ruto against sidelining his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, who is the de facto Mt Kenya kingpin.

Recently, Ruto has deployed his allies, including aide Farouk Kibet, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah, to criticize Gachagua, labeling him a tribalist and ethnic bigot.

Speaking about the attacks on DP, Kirwa warned Ruto that he would be a one-term President if he lost Mt Kenya which is under the leadership of Gachagua.

He said in the 2022 election, Ruto won because of the Mt Kenya vote and it would be foolish for him to lose the region

Kirwa added that should the Mt Kenya region unite with the Akamba nation in 2027, Ruto will go home before 8 am.

“Ruto is treading on dangerous ground, for instance, if Mt Kenya region unites with the Kamba nation, he will be a one-term president whether he likes it or not,” Kirwa stated.

