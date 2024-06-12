KIPRUTO ARAP KIRWA warns RUTO as he reveals how GACHAGUA could make him a one-term President - LOOK!

Recently, Ruto has deployed his allies, including aide Farouk Kibet, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah, to criticize Gachagua, labeling him a tribalist and ethnic bigot.
Speaking
about the attacks on DP, Kirwa warned Ruto that he would be a one-term
President if he lost Mt Kenya which is under the leadership of Gachagua.
He said in
the 2022 election, Ruto won because of the Mt Kenya vote and it
would be foolish for him to lose the region
Kirwa added that should the Mt Kenya region unite with the Akamba nation in 2027, Ruto will
go home before 8 am.
“Ruto is
treading on dangerous ground, for instance, if Mt Kenya region unites with the
Kamba nation, he will be a one-term president whether he likes it or not,”
Kirwa stated.
