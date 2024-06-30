Tragedy as top Kenyan video vixen dies after being thrown from the rooftop of an apartment by her friends (PHOTOs).





Sunday, June 30, 2024 - Award-winning Kenyan video vixen Sarah Gwan has passed away.

The news of Sarah’s untimely death was shared online by several people who had worked with her before.

This prompted others to join in, expressing their heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.

The talented video vixen had worked with the likes of Rekless, Ommy Dimpoz, and Mejja among others.

Sarah was reportedly thrown from the rooftop of an apartment by her friends during a house party.

It is not clear why her friends committed the heinous act which resulted in her untimely death.

See her photos below.

















