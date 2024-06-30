Tragedy as top Kenyan video vixen dies after being thrown from the rooftop of an apartment by her friends (PHOTOs).

Sunday, June 30, 2024 - Award-winning Kenyan video vixen Sarah Gwan has passed away.
The news of
Sarah’s untimely death was shared online by several people who had worked with
her before.
This prompted
others to join in, expressing their heartfelt condolences to her family and
friends.
The talented
video vixen had worked with the likes of Rekless, Ommy Dimpoz, and Mejja among
others.
Sarah was reportedly
thrown from the rooftop of an apartment by her friends during a house party.
It is not
clear why her friends committed the heinous act which resulted in her untimely
death.
See her photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments