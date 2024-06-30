SHOCK at it emerges that the youths who stormed Parliament kitchen and served themselves food were abducted and killed - One of their friends cries out (VIDEO).





Sunday, June 30, 2024 - When protesters stormed parliament during the anti-finance bill protests that turned chaotic, a group of youths were pictured in a viral photo serving themselves food in the parliament kitchen.

The photo went viral globally and attracted a lot of reactions on social media.

It is now emerging that some of the youths were abducted and killed.

A young Tiktoker who was among the group that stormed the Parliament kitchen claims most of his friends have been killed.

“Ruto has killed most of my friends,” the distressed man said.

“All the people we stormed the Parliament kitchen with have been killed,” he added.

However, the grieving man said he won’t be cowed even after his friends were abducted and killed and threatened to storm state house.











