Narok North MP, AGNES PAREIYO, runs for her dear life after she was almost lynched by her constituents for voting ‘Yes’ for the finance bill (VIDEO).





Sunday, June 30, 2024 - Narok North Member of Parliament, Agnes Pareiyo, faced the wrath of her constituents after voting yes for the punitive finance bill when she visited her constituency.

A group of protesters blocked the road and surrounded her vehicle.

The MP was forced to scamper to safety after the protesters started pelting her car with stones.

MPs who voted yes for the finance bill are living in fear, following frequent attacks from their constituents.

Some of them have been forced to take a break from politics while others have requested the government to deploy police officers to guard their homes and properties.









Watch video of Narok North MP being attacked by her constituents after she betrayed them.

Narok North MP Agnes Pareiyo amesalimiwa kama nyang'au for voting YES. You cannot betray Maasai people and get away with it. #OccupyChurches pic.twitter.com/Id6uQ0Yx4W — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) June 30, 2024

