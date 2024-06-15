Tragedy as a lorry loses brakes and rams into a popular entertainment joint in Kisii where PRINCE INDAH was performing - His band members are among the victims (PHOTOs).







Saturday, June 15, 2024 - Several people are feared dead and scores injured after a lorry rammed into Choma Choma Lounge, a popular entertainment joint in Kisii town where celebrated Ohangla singer Prince Indah was performing on Friday night.

The driver of the ill-fated lorry lost control due to brake failure and rammed into the club at around 4AM when most revellers were leaving after dancing to Ohangla all night long.

Prince Indah’s band members are among the victims of the early morning accident.

They were reportedly hit by the lorry when they were loading instruments into the vehicle after a successful show.

Reports indicate that Prince Indah’s bodyguard perished in the accident.

See photos from the scene of the accident.























The Kenyan DAILY POST.