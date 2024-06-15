Details emerge on the serious injuries that Makadara Principal Magistrate MONICA KIVUTI sustained as CJ KOOME confirms her death.







Saturday, June 15, 2024 - Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti has succumbed to the injuries that she sustained after she was shot by a Senior Police officer within the court premises on Thursday.

Monica’s death was announced by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

"I wish to confirm to the Nation that Hon. Monica Kivuti, Principal Magistrate, Makadara Law Courts has lost the fight against the extensive injuries sustained during an open gun attack in Court," CJ Koome said in a statement.

"The Judiciary family stands in solidarity during this deeply traumatic time and calls for sensitivity and compassion as we share in grief. May Hon. Kivuti’s soul rest in eternal peace," Koome added.

She died while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital where she had been receiving specialized treatment.

According to a source at the hospital, she died at 11 PM.

Her liver and intestine were raptured by bullets during the shooting incident.

The body was moved to Lee Funeral Home.

Kivuti was shot on Thursday afternoon at the Makadara Law Court after she made a ruling in a case involving a policeman's wife.

The police got angry after the magistrate cancelled his wife’s bond.

The rogue officer, identified as Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto, who was in charge of a police station in Londiani in Kisumu, pulled out a gun and shot the magistrate, injuring her.

Other officers in court responded immediately, with one of them shooting the offending policeman and killing him.

Kipruto had travelled from his workstation in Londiani to attend a court case where his ailing wife Jenniffer Wairimu, 48 years was an accused person.

In the case, she is accused of obtaining money by false pretence amounting to Sh2.9 million.

The woman had pleaded to be released on cash bail but the magistrate turned down the plea.

This is after she absconded court sessions over sickness.

A warrant of arrest was issued against her.

When she appeared on Thursday, June 13, her bail terms were cancelled and the magistrate ordered she be remanded at the Lang'ata Women’s prisons.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.