RUTO is incompetent and tribal! Kenya Kwanza's DAVID OCHIENG now criticizes the president for appointing ‘uneducated’ Kalenjins and Kikuyus as CSs

Saturday, June 15, 2024 - Ugenya Member of Parliament David Ochieng has faulted President William Ruto's administration over its appointments.
Speaking in his constituency
yesterday, Ochieng criticized the current government for selecting what he
described as the most incompetent individuals to hold office.
According to Ochieng, a
coalition partner in Kenya Kwanza, the current appointees are either
underqualified or chosen based on tribal affiliations.
He further lamented that many of
these appointees exacerbate the situation by appointing their clansmen and
people from their own tribes.
Therefore, he warned that the
country was at risk of missing out in its development agenda should the
trend continue.
"We choose the most
unschooled, the most uneducated, and the most tribal people to run the
government. We cannot grow that way. If we do not put the best to run
government then we shall never grow.
"When a vacancy arises, they
give employment opportunities to their tribesmen and clan. The country
cannot be run like that. We have to get the best," he stated.
Further, he explained why he had
decided to speak out against the government which he helped from after the 2022
polls.
According to Ochieng, he could
no longer keep quiet when things were going in the wrong direction given that
the citizens were the most affected by poor service delivery.
Notably, the Kenya Kwanza
administration has been ranking poorly in recent surveys with most appointees
including cabinet secretaries scoring Ds in performance rank.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments