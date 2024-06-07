They said I don’t know English and how to dress – GACHAGUA reveals how he was cyberbullied

Speaking on Thursday evening
during the launch of the new Netflix reality show ‘The Bahati’s Empire,’ the
second-in-command disclosed that he has also been the subject of ridicule and
bullying online.
“If I were to get distracted, I
would not be Deputy President. You know the way I’ve been bullied in online
spaces and political rallies,” he said.
“They were even saying I don’t
know English, they were saying I don’t know how to dress. Si munaona vile
nakaa.”
Gachagua went ahead to narrate
how some of his perceivably noble actions have always been taken out of context
online.
He cited the recent backlash he
has undergone in his quest to presumably unite the people of his backyard, Mt.
Kenya region.
“Many people when they see we
are focused and we get along with the people of Kenya and they appreciate us,
they now call me a tribalist because I want to unite my people,”
“Never get distracted by
prophets of doom, naysayers, and envious people with evil hearts and they are
very many. Today, I am focused on assisting President Ruto and assisting this
great country,” stated the DP.
