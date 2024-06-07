They said I don’t know English and how to dress – GACHAGUA reveals how he was cyberbullied









Friday, June 7, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Kenyan content creators not to be discouraged by the cyberbullying they undergo online.

Speaking on Thursday evening during the launch of the new Netflix reality show ‘The Bahati’s Empire,’ the second-in-command disclosed that he has also been the subject of ridicule and bullying online.

“If I were to get distracted, I would not be Deputy President. You know the way I’ve been bullied in online spaces and political rallies,” he said.

“They were even saying I don’t know English, they were saying I don’t know how to dress. Si munaona vile nakaa.”

Gachagua went ahead to narrate how some of his perceivably noble actions have always been taken out of context online.

He cited the recent backlash he has undergone in his quest to presumably unite the people of his backyard, Mt. Kenya region.

“Many people when they see we are focused and we get along with the people of Kenya and they appreciate us, they now call me a tribalist because I want to unite my people,”

“Never get distracted by prophets of doom, naysayers, and envious people with evil hearts and they are very many. Today, I am focused on assisting President Ruto and assisting this great country,” stated the DP.

