I am just using bottom-up approach to unite Mt. Kenya – GACHAGUA now tells RUTO as their fallout widens

Speaking during the launch of
the Bahati's Empire Reality Show today, Gachagua defended his push for unity in
the Mt Kenya region, it would be difficult to unite the country without uniting
respective communities.
He explained that he was only
using the bottom-up approach as was championed by Ruto and his team in the run
to the 2022 elections.
On the other hand, he noted that
there were unique issues facing the region, hence the need to address them.
"I am focused on uniting my
people so that they unite with the people of Kenya. As they say, charity begins
at home. There is no way Kenya can be united unless we do it the bottom-up
way," Gachagua stated.
"You cannot unite from the
top, it cannot work. Much as we are working on the economy through the bottom
up, the unity of the country is also bottom up."
Therefore, he maintained that he
would continue his push for the unity of the vote-rich region despite
being called a tribalist.
"Everybody comes from
somewhere. People who speak one language have certain things that are peculiar
to them. People of the same tongue need to share their thoughts using the same
tongue before joining others to talk about Kenya," he added.
Gachagua has been criticized in
recent weeks by a section of leaders of the UDA party, including Ruto
himself.
