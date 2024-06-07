I am just using bottom-up approach to unite Mt. Kenya – GACHAGUA now tells RUTO as their fallout widens









Friday, June 7, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to continue with his Mt. Kenya unity drive which has caused serious tension between him and his boss, President William Ruto.

Speaking during the launch of the Bahati's Empire Reality Show today, Gachagua defended his push for unity in the Mt Kenya region, it would be difficult to unite the country without uniting respective communities.

He explained that he was only using the bottom-up approach as was championed by Ruto and his team in the run to the 2022 elections.

On the other hand, he noted that there were unique issues facing the region, hence the need to address them.

"I am focused on uniting my people so that they unite with the people of Kenya. As they say, charity begins at home. There is no way Kenya can be united unless we do it the bottom-up way," Gachagua stated.

"You cannot unite from the top, it cannot work. Much as we are working on the economy through the bottom up, the unity of the country is also bottom up."

Therefore, he maintained that he would continue his push for the unity of the vote-rich region despite being called a tribalist.

"Everybody comes from somewhere. People who speak one language have certain things that are peculiar to them. People of the same tongue need to share their thoughts using the same tongue before joining others to talk about Kenya," he added.

Gachagua has been criticized in recent weeks by a section of leaders of the UDA party, including Ruto himself.

The Kenyan DAILY POST