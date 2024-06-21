The moment Ghetto Radio boss, MAJIMAJI, bumped into his son during Thursday protests - He is a proud father (PHOTOs).





Friday, June 21, 2024 - Former rapper and Ghetto Radio boss, Maji Maji, was among the celebrities who joined the youth in the streets on Thursday to protest against the punitive finance bill.

Majimaji, who is also an aspiring politician, was pictured taking cover after police threw teargas to disperse the protesters.

As he was protesting in the streets of Nairobi, he bumped into his son in the protests.

Maji passionately hugged his son, who is part of the fearless Gen Z generation fighting for better leadership.

See photos.









