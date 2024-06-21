Sad news as another Gen Z protester dies due to police brutality after REX MASAI - Look! May their souls rest in freedom

Friday, June 21, 2024 - A second Gen Z protester who was injured by the police during the Thursday demonstrations against President William Ruto’s punitive Finance Bill, has tragically succumbed to his injuries.
Evans Kiratu, who was struck by
a tear gas canister in his groin during the protests, has passed away at noon
today.
Kiratu was swiftly taken to
Kenyatta National Hospital by a group of well-wishers, where he was treated for
severe injuries and internal bleeding. Chris, one of those who helped transport
Kiratu to the hospital, confirmed that Kiratu died around 12 p.m. on Friday.
Chris revealed the distressing
details of Kiratu's final moments. He also disclosed that Kiratu had no
siblings and his mother expressed a desire to disassociate herself from him.
Despite attempts to inform her
of her son's critical condition, she remained adamant. As of now, the hospital
and police have yet to officially confirm Kiratu's death.
His passing marks the second
fatality linked to alleged police actions during the protests.
Earlier, Rex Masai, the
29-year-old Gen Z protester, succumbed to injuries after he was fatally shot by
police in the Central Business District yesterday.
The incident, captured on
camera, has sparked outrage and calls for justice.
