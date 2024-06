Friday, June 28, 2024 - A rogue police officer based at Central Police Station is trending after his identity was unmasked.

He was part of the masked cops deployed to Nairobi CBD to unleash terror on innocent protesters.

His name is Mbokomo Khalfan, a member of a police death squad that engages in clandestine operations.

He finished KCSE in 2010 and scored a D+.













See his leaked KCSE result slip.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.