I have heard your cries! UDA MP GEOFREY RUKU withdraws the controversial bill and apologizes to Kenyans for wanting to curtail and limit their freedoms

Friday June 28, 2024 – Kenyans have won again after Mbeere North MP and
President Wiliam Ruto’s ally Geoffrey Ruku announced the withdrawal of the
highly contentious bill aimed at tightening regulations on public
demonstrations across Kenya.
The proposed legislation, known
as the Assembly and Demonstration Bill, 2024, had sparked widespread criticism
and heated protests since its introduction last year.
"I have listened to the
concerns raised by Kenyans, and in light of their feedback, I will be formally
requesting the Speaker of the National Assembly to withdraw the Assembly and
Demonstration Bill, 2024," Ruku stated.
The bill aimed to grant
extensive powers to law enforcement authorities to curb demonstrations deemed
disruptive to public order.
Among its provisions were stringent
penalties, including fines of up to 100,000 Kenyan shillings and potential jail
terms for violators.
It also mandated rigorous
pre-event notification requirements, which many viewed as overly restrictive on
the constitutionally guaranteed right to peaceful assembly.
Initially touted as a measure to
regulate public gatherings in accordance with Article 37 of Kenya's
constitution, which guarantees the right to assemble peacefully, the bill
quickly became a lightning rod for criticism.
Critics argued that it
undermined fundamental freedoms and gave excessive authority to law enforcement
agencies.
The backlash against the bill
intensified in recent weeks amid escalating protests against government
policies, originally sparked by opposition to a controversial finance bill but
quickly evolving into broader anti-government demonstrations.
Protesters took to the streets
nationwide, demanding the bill's withdrawal and condemning what they saw as
attempts to silence dissent.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
