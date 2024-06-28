Watch the moment angry protesters tried to storm the home of RUTO’s spanner boy, SILVANUS OSORO, and torch it for supporting the finance bill (VIDEO).





Friday, June 28, 2024 - There was drama after protesters surrounded the home of South Mugirango Member of Parliament and Ruto’s sycophant, Silvanus Osoro, and attempted to storm in.

The angry protesters wanted to torch his house to teach him a lesson for supporting the punitive finance bill 2024, which was withdrawn by the President after public outcry.

Luckily, a contingent of police officers had been deployed to guard the home.

The cops were seen trying to calm down the protesters after they threatened to storm in.

The Government had deployed cops to guard Osoro’s home after the home of Molo MP and National Assembly Finance and Planning Chairperson Kuria Kimani was raided by protesters on Tuesday and vandalized, before being torched.

Protesters have been targeting Members of Parliament who voted yes for the finance bill.

Angry South Mugirango residents wanted to burn the house and property of their MP Silvanus Osoro, who insulted them by voting YES for the Finance Bill 2024. Osoro has also been insulting Gen Z youths. pic.twitter.com/nKLQxWkGOF — Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) June 28, 2024

