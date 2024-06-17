Teen kills parents and shoots police officer in Florida (VIDEO)

Monday, June 17, 2024 - A 19-year-old killed his parents at their Florida home and shot an officer in a gunfight that was caught on the injured deputy’s bodycam before the teen was fatally shot Saturday night, June 15.
Christos Alexander Themelis Jr. fatally shot his 51-year-old
father Christos Byron Themelis inside the home and then his 48-year-old mother
Rebecca Ann Themelis on the front lawn in front of officers during the surreal
scene shortly after 11 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies initially rushed to the house when police received a “frantic” 911 call from the shooter’s mother who told dispatch her son had just shot her husband as more gunfire rang out, Sheriff Chad Chronister said.
While the mother was in the front yard, the son mercilessly
shot her in the back of the head as the woman was instructed by law enforcement
to walk to them. He then opened fire on the responding deputies, the footage
shows.
“Stop reaching for your waistband,” a deputy could be heard
shouting at the teen just before he started shooting.
In the crossfire, deputy Shane McGough, 26, was shot in the
leg, authorities said.
His colleagues quickly administered life-saving measures,
including tying a tourniquet around his leg, before he was rushed to a local
hospital.
“I’m hit,” McGough said as he grimaced in pain, according to
the bodycam footage.
The teen was also shot during the exchange of gunfire with
four other deputies.
Badly wounded, he crawled back into the house and barricaded himself inside.
The sheriff’s SWAT team charged into the house shortly after
and found Themelis and his father both dead from gunshot wounds, Chronister
said.
Themelis is believed to have died of the injuries he suffered in the shoot-out.
McGough, a two-year vet of the sheriff’s office, is in stable condition. He underwent surgery Sunday morning, June 16, to pull a bullet from his leg.
The shooter had past run-ins with law enforcement and his
guns were taken away as a result, Chronister said.
“How did he have access to any type of firearm to be able to
inflict this type of violence here this evening?” he questioned, calling the
shooter a “monster.”
Watch the video below.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is releasing footage from last night's scene in Tampa. The body-camera video is from Deputy Shane McGough, the deputy who sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) June 16, 2024
"To see this situation unfold is truly scary," said Sheriff Chronister. "There… pic.twitter.com/KTzkjGFsO4
