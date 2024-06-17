LIL DURK, 31, photographed with all his kids from 6 different women on Father's Day as he defines what a man is







Monday, June 17, 2024 - Lil Durk, who had his first child at the age of 17 before proceeding to expand his brood, spent Father's Day with them all.

The rapper, whose legal name is Durk Derrick Banks, took to his Instagram Stories on Father's Day to reveal that he is spending the day with all his kids and that's the definition of ''what a man is.

He wrote: "I got all my kids for Father's Day. This what a definition of a man is."

His 6th baby mama, India Royale later took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of Lil Durk with 10 kids – 5 girls and 5 boys.

She wrote: "Happy Father's Day baby."