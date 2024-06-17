BEN AFFLECK spends time with ex-wife JENNIFER GARNER on Father's Day amid divorce rumors with JENNIFER LOPEZ







Monday, June 17, 2024 - Hollywood actor, Ben Affleck spent Father's Day with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner while his current wife Jennifer Lopez paid a heartwarming tribute to him amid divorce rumors.

The 51-year-old actor was spotted arriving at the gate of his 52-year-old ex wife's house on Sunday, June 17 according to the Daily Mail.

Garner was pictured in the neighbourhood wearing a grey V-neck sweater over a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and coloured trainers.

On the same Father's day, Affleck's ex Lopez, 54, wished her husband a happy Father's Day amid divorce rumours.

The singer shared a snap of Ben from his 2001 action film Pearl Harbor to her Instagram Stories as she praised him on the special day.

'Our hero,' she wrote along with a white heart emoji. 'Happy Father's Day,' she added.





Jennifer and Ben do not share any children together, but they do have kids of their own from previous marriages.

Jennifer has twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Affleck has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The couple who wed in 2022, has been at the centre of split rumours recently.