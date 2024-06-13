TAYLOR SWIFT wipes catarrh from her nose repeatedly and rubs it on her costume while performing on stage (VIDEOs)







Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Taylor Swift was caught wiping snot off her nose and rubbing it on her Eras Tour costumes as she performed in Edinburgh, Scotland.

According to a video posted by a fan on X, the “Bad Blood” singer could be seen wiping the boogers from her nose as she walked onstage in the cold weather.

When the pop star put her hand back down near her sparkly green mini-skirt, the snot could be seen hanging from her fingers.

In another clip from one of the sold-out shows at Murrayfield Stadium, Swift could be seen wiping her nose and then cleaning her hand off on her red-and-black jumpsuit as she sang her hit “Don’t Blame Me.”

And in a third video, she could be seen licking her snot as it dripped over her red lipstick while she played the piano.

After the videos surfaced, many fans had mixed reactions to the situation.

“I’ve seen 3 different videos of taylor wiping or licking her boogers in the past 30 minutes, she needs to take some tissues with her up on that stage,” one person tweeted.

“This video of taylor swift eating her boogers and throwing snot on the stage keeps popping up. honestly, eat ur boogers in private idc but on stage is insane,” another added.

However, one supporter wrote, “What is the problem here? Shows that she’s human just like everyone when they don’t have access to a Kleenex.”





The weather was so cold in Scotland last weekend that Swift, 34, had to make a quick wardrobe change during her show. Swift was forced to add a pair of short black gloves with her Vivian Westwood gown while performing songs off her latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

The wardrobe change was seemingly made because the billionaire musician said her hands were “frozen” due to the frigid temperatures.

“Oh God! Hand cramp!” she told the audience before massaging her palm. “I’m so sorry, everyone, this has never happened before, but my hand is frozen, I’m just going to warm it. I’m so embarrassed. My hand’s like a claw!”

Watch the videos below.

Entertainment: Taylor Swift is seen wiping snot from her nose onstage during a concert amidst the cold weather in Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/Sh6riYSqoc — Calay News (@CalayNewsOnX) June 13, 2024