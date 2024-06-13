TAYLOR SWIFT wipes catarrh from her nose repeatedly and rubs it on her costume while performing on stage (VIDEOs)

Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Taylor Swift was caught wiping snot off her nose and rubbing it on her Eras Tour costumes as she performed in Edinburgh, Scotland.
According to a video posted by a fan on X, the “Bad Blood”
singer could be seen wiping the boogers from her nose as she walked onstage in
the cold weather.
When the pop star put her hand back down near her sparkly
green mini-skirt, the snot could be seen hanging from her fingers.
In another clip from one of the sold-out shows at
Murrayfield Stadium, Swift could be seen wiping her nose and then cleaning her
hand off on her red-and-black jumpsuit as she sang her hit “Don’t Blame Me.”
And in a third video, she could be seen licking her snot as
it dripped over her red lipstick while she played the piano.
After the videos surfaced, many fans had mixed reactions to
the situation.
“I’ve seen 3 different videos of taylor wiping or licking
her boogers in the past 30 minutes, she needs to take some tissues with her up
on that stage,” one person tweeted.
“This video of taylor swift eating her boogers and throwing
snot on the stage keeps popping up. honestly, eat ur boogers in private idc but
on stage is insane,” another added.
However, one supporter wrote, “What is the problem here? Shows that she’s human just like everyone when they don’t have access to a Kleenex.”
The weather was so cold in Scotland last weekend that Swift,
34, had to make a quick wardrobe change during her show. Swift was forced to
add a pair of short black gloves with her Vivian Westwood gown while performing
songs off her latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”
The wardrobe change was seemingly made because the
billionaire musician said her hands were “frozen” due to the frigid
temperatures.
“Oh God! Hand cramp!” she told the audience before massaging
her palm. “I’m so sorry, everyone, this has never happened before, but my hand
is frozen, I’m just going to warm it. I’m so embarrassed. My hand’s like a
claw!”
Watch the videos below.
Im crying 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GbZOxm15Ur— 🅾️livier 💋 (@oligranxde) June 11, 2024
Entertainment: Taylor Swift is seen wiping snot from her nose onstage during a concert amidst the cold weather in Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/Sh6riYSqoc— Calay News (@CalayNewsOnX) June 13, 2024
📌 Taylor Swift blew her nose and snot on her skirt on stage Fans also noticed how Taylor licked the snot from her nose at one point #Breakıng pic.twitter.com/DBmnVqmGu0— .aspendos (@aspendos_1789) June 13, 2024
