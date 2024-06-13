Rapper JEEZY and JEANNIE MAI finalize their divorce as they reach settlement agreement







Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Former celebrity couple, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are officially divorced after two years of marriage.

According to PEOPLE, the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia has agreed to dissolve the marriage of the former The Real co-host, 45, and the “Put On” rapper (né Jay Jenkins), 46.

To keep details of their divorce settlement private including child support/custody, spousal support, and property splits, the ex-couple have agreed to file their divorce under seal.

News of the former couple’s finalized divorce comes nine months after Jeezy filed in September following two-and-a-half years of marriage.

According to his filing, the two were “living in a bona fide state of separation” at the time, and their marriage was "irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation."

The document also noted that the rapper is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, Monaco, whom the couple welcomed in January 2022.

A month after the news broke, Jeezy released a statement addressing his divorce from Mai that read, “The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart.”

The Grammy-nominated rap artist added, “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”

Mai also broke her silence on the divorce filing with an Instagram post that featured the words, “Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal,” written in a notebook.