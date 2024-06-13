RIHANNA is the only artist to sell over 1 million total album this year despite not releasing an album in years

Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Rihanna reached a new milestone that highlights her enduring popularity despite not releasing an album since 2016's Anti.
On Wednesday, June 12, the music chart tracking account
@chartdata on X (formerly Twitter) revealed that Rihanna sold over 1 million
total album units in the United States in 2024 alone.
Remarkably, it was noted that she is the only artist to
achieve this feat without releasing an album in the 2020s.
Meanwhile, Rihanna responded to this achievement with her
signature sense of humor.
The 36-year-old singer and businesswoman shared a GIF of
herself pulling her ponytail with a smirk, followed by a big smile. The playful
reaction quickly went viral, racking up over 10 million views and likes from
her devoted fans, who are patiently waiting for a new album.
While Rihanna has remained tight-lipped about details of the
highly anticipated album, she has occasionally teased its progress, further
fueling excitement among her Navy fanbase.
